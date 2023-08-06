Khartoum (Union)

The United States, Britain and Norway, the “troika”, condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing violence in Darfur, calling for an immediate end to the fighting.

In a joint statement, issued by the US State Department in Washington, the three countries strongly condemned the acts of violence in the Darfur region, especially those targeting ethnic groups.

The three countries called on both sides of the crisis to respect international humanitarian law to protect civilians.

“Full access must be allowed to crisis-affected areas, so that violations can be properly verified, and for life-saving humanitarian assistance to reach survivors who desperately need it,” the statement said.

In the statement, the three countries demanded that those responsible for any violations against civilians be held accountable, and that humanitarian aid providers, medical personnel, and other service providers be targeted. The “troika” statement said: “We are deeply concerned about reports of a military build-up near El Fasher, North Darfur, and Nyala, South Darfur, where the escalation of violence will endanger more civilians.”

In another context, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced yesterday that the first ministerial meeting of the summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries will be held today, Sunday, in Chad.

This came in a statement by the ministry, whose country hosted the summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries on July 13.

The heads of state and government of 6 countries, namely, Central Africa, Chad, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Libya and South Sudan, attended the summit of Sudan’s neighbors, which was held in Cairo, in the presence of the Chairman of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated, in its statement, that “the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, will host, on Sunday, the first meeting of the ministerial mechanism emanating from the summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries.”

She pointed out that “the foreign ministers of neighboring countries will discuss in their meeting various aspects of the Sudanese crisis, with all its security, political and humanitarian dimensions, and its effects on the Sudanese people and its regional and international repercussions.”

She pointed out that “the meeting is discussing practical proposals that will enable the heads of states and governments neighboring Sudan to move effectively to reach solutions that put an end to the current crisis.”

In terms of security, violent clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) renewed yesterday in the neighborhoods of “Al-Lamab, Al-Nuzha, Al-Ushra and Jabra”, south of the capital, Khartoum.

The estimated number of acutely food insecure people in Sudan increased faster than expected to 20.3 million, or 42% of the population, as the crisis deepens the country’s humanitarian crisis.

The crisis, which has been going on for nearly 4 months, has killed more than 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 others, according to the latest government figures issued in June.