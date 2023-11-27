New appointment with “10 minutes of recovery”, the bi-weekly in-depth analysis (Monday and Thursday) by the editorial staff of the Gazzetta dello Sport which is a dive into the heart of the latest news on football, tennis, basketball, motor racing and much more contained in approximately 600 seconds.

Today we celebrate Italy’s successes in the Davis Cup and Bagnaia in the MotoGP World Championship, we return to the Juve-Inter draw and the last act of the F1 season. Listen to the podcast, with the voices of Fabio Russo, Corrado Barazzutti (former captain of Italy in Davis), Paolo Ianieri, Luigi Garlando and Luigi Perna by clicking above. And follow the Gazzetta page on Spotify!