Bakambu He set his best game as Verdiblanco in one of those complicated quotes, in which the teams play half season. He scored the first two goals: the first one defining with a mastery at the exit of the goalkeeper and the second hunting … Head a ball served by Ruibal. But, in addition, the Congolese Burgued throughout the match: he pressed, fought and certified that scoring goals is like riding a bicycle: he does not forget, once you have learned it.

Bakambu knows that Conference It is the tournament where you can demonstrate that it is valid for Betis, since Cucho Hernández is not registered. In any case, Pellegrini It usually gives confidence to those who do not see themselves as titular theorists. The Verdiblanco coach again bet on Vieites in the European competition and introduced, from the beginning, other changes with respect to the last game: Ruibal, Bartra, Altimira and Bakambu himself. Rotations are one of Pellegrini’s identity signs. Of course, the coach gives continuity to those who do it well, in case of Jesús Rodríguez. And certain players, such as Isco and Antony “Both guys in Portugal,” they are irreplaceable, because they are a step above others. But few trainers rotate as much as the engineer.

When I think about the Chilean strategy, I remember what I lived with the indigenous Saraguro, in the Ecuadorian Andes. They also play football, but they do it in a particular way. As for them the cohesion of the group is essential and the individualisms disapprove, in the teams the players usually play the same number of minutes throughout the season. For us, this would be illogical, since we consider that we must reward the most striving and, in addition, it is more effective to have the best, relegating subordinates to secondary roles. But for the Saraguro, who live in community, the essential thing is that egalitarianism predominates and that those who are not so good have the confidence of the group and, therefore, they are questioned to improve and give their best version. They believe that, in the medium term, the team is thus more consistent, much more dense relationships between the players are established and there is an opportunity for everyone to grow.

Every group has to deal with a unique balance between the individual and the collective. Pellegrini’s strategy is unnegotible: rotate. The Chilean coach considers that, if the best always play, they are exhausted and the rest is demotivated. The rotations meet obvious purposes: all players are considered important and are plugged in; No one falls asleep in the laurels nor does it believe it is irreplaceable; Finally, distributing the charge of parties, the risk of injuries is reduced. It is said, for example, that the possibility of injury triples if the footballer plays another game without more than 72 hours of recovery from the previous one. In addition, it is proven that the player cannot perform to the maximum, if he cannot rest enough. A study showed that, if three games are played within eight days, the footballer runs, more or less, the same kilometers, but does it with less intensity and minor sprint. Who plays a lot, knows that he has to dosing.

There are 11 league and 4 conference games, to reach the final of May 28. The possibilities of Betis to achieve European Plaza next year and dispute a final of a continental title are plausible. And a few weeks ago there are those who asked Pellegrini’s head! How ungrateful football is and what little memory has. I already said the former Irish selector, Eoin Hand: there are only two certainties in life; We all die and the coach will be ceased. The later they happen, the better for everyone.