Friday, March 24, 2023, 01:44





Salvador García Jiménez (Cehegín, 1944), one of the most independent and indomitable Murcian authors, says that “literally I am like God.” This 2023 starts for him with a moving and highly original essay, ‘The Odyssey of the Swallows’ (Alphabet) and his fascinating journey around the world…

This content is exclusive for subscribers