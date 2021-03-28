I ask Juan Carlos Rivero to Luis Enrique how a coach could inspire his players, in reference to what the team lacked Selection in view of Greece in grenade. That cannot be trained, it goes within the emotional plane and individual quality, the coach replied. However, he asked the presenter of Stadium Study that if I found somewhere in Georgia where they sold inspiration pills, buy him a bottle for the kids in The Red. The coach was euphoric because after his detailed analysis of the match he found that it had been, in his opinion, the best match in which a team of his had defended throughout his coaching career. Watching the game live showed that defensive perfection that the coach proudly boasted of.

Among the special envoys to cover Spain’s game against Georgia, an express debate was mounted, moderated by Miguelito, on whether the coach had exaggerated in his statement to support the work of his players. The one who signed this was in the minority because he does not believe that the coach made that statement just to motivate his players. Luis Enrique did it convinced. Because if Spain achieves the level of perfection in the offensive phase that she had in the defensive phase against Greece, she is a serious candidate for a new treble: Euro2021, Nations League and World Cup 2022.