If there is no inconvenience or unforeseen event, the German Lothar Matthäus, the Mexicans “Tota” Carbajal and Rafa Márquez and the Italian Gigi Buffon will be joined by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two world football stars, with five World Cups played by each.
The Argentine has chance to break three records with the national team led by Lionel Scaloni, and will go in search of them starting in November at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where Rosario will be the captain and the maximum reference of the national team.
Messi has played four World Cups (from ’06 to ’18) and, at 35, He will be the Argentine who has been to the World Cup the most timesdisplacing none other than Diego Maradona (from ’82 to ’94) and Javier Mascherano (from ’06 to ’18).
Messi will become the Argentine with the most World Cup matches, since he currently has 19 (with six goals), one less than Mascherano and two less than Maradona. That is to say that if he plays all three games in the group stage, he will leave both on the road.
The “10” could surpass the German Matthäus, the man with the most World Cup commitments (25). Messi registers 19, as we have marked, so to reach it Argentina would have to reach the final instances. Will it happen? Let’s hope…
