When they were lost on the pitch and everything suggested that the club was not going to win anything this semester after many internal complications, the Tigres came out ahead in the best possible way and managed to win the Liga MX title. avoiding a total failure and an imminent template cleanup. This result has earned continuity for Siboldi, who has already signed his contract renewal for another year in charge of the squad.
Right now, Robert Dante is already working on assembling the squad for the next tournament and while the club works on some outings to open up places for those not born in Mexico, the coach has already given his list of reinforcements for the market. Siboldi wants to reinforce both the winger on the left, which is usually occupied by Diego Laínez or Luis Quiñones, as well as the midfield after converting Guido Pizarro into a full-time central defender.
One of the options for the band comes from the Necaxa youth club, Heriberto Jurado 18 years old, today in France playing the Maurice Revello Tournament. However, the coach is looking for someone with full experience and who is already a figure in Mexican soccer, which is why he opts for the name of Jean Meneses, the Chilean from Toluca and key man of Ambriz. For the midfield, both the coach and the club’s sports area agree that the best possible name is Eric Sanchezwho despite being very young, has been playing at a high level for Pachuca for a long time.
