The current Mexican soccer champion and 14-time champion, Club América is already focused on its next objective, the two-time championship, the azulcrema team led by André Jardine They will have practically the same squad and some changes in certain positions with which they will seek to reach their 15th league title.
The level will be quite competitive within the Nest, especially in one position, it is the left back where they will have three players, the experienced veteran Luis Fuenteswho has been the owner in recent years, in addition, the recent hiring of Cristian Calderonbesides, Salvador Reyesa player who was going to go on loan, but in the end it did not materialize and he will remain in El Nido.
The azulcrema board chose to maintain not only the base of its team, but practically its entire squad, except for some more probable movements prior to the closing of the winter transfer market.
With their starting player being 37 years old, the board has been quite concerned about the generational change of the left back, because despite the fact that Luis Fuentes He has done an exceptional job, his retirement is imminent in the short term due to his age, however, the player is not yet thinking about retirement and will continue competing for the starting position for another semester.
The team had many options to strengthen the position and finally the arrival of Cristian Calderon as a free agent who will provide competition for the veteran defender.
For its part, the departure on loan of Salvador Reyes Necaxa was going, but the movement finally fell and he will stay to compete in the first instance. In addition, it is worth remembering that this semester there will be more games with the participation of Ave in the Concachampions Cup 2024.
