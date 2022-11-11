The tripartite mechanism indicated in a statement, Thursday, that the army commanders made some adjustments that were agreed upon with civilians.

She explained that she had received a document from the military leadership that includes its comments and amendments to the draft document, noting that these amendments “reflect basic understandings reached between the military and their interlocutors from the Forces of Freedom and Change.”

She added: “The draft gathered around it a large number of civil forces, and after the initial acceptance of the draft by the military component, we find in our hands a workable document around which more consensus can be built.”

According to the tripartite mechanism, reaching a political agreement to end the Sudan crisis will mark the beginning of a new transitional period, based on the consensus reached between the various components.

Sudan has been witnessing almost daily protests for more than a year, after the army overthrew the military component of the transitional government, which plunged the country into a dark political tunnel.

The main provisions of the draft constitution

• The draft provides for the establishment of a civilian state that follows the federal system of government and distances the military institution from political action and governance, while merging the military forces into a single professional army.

• The draft constitutional framework set out the tasks of the transitional period in reviewing the Juba Peace Agreement signed in October 2020, leading to a just peace that includes all non-signatory movements.

• It also stipulated the reform of the judicial apparatus and the achievement of transitional justice, while ensuring no impunity, dismantling the Brotherhood regime and recovering the stolen money during his 30-year rule.

The confrontations with the transitional constitution defined the tasks of the military institution in defending the sovereignty and protecting the country’s borders, protecting the transitional constitution, and implementing the state’s military and security policies, according to a plan agreed upon by all parties. It also stipulated the subordination of the police and security apparatus to the executive authority, with the prime minister being the leader her top.

The mechanism linked the sustainability and success of the transitional period to the commitment of all parties to the provisions and spirit of the agreement reached and working together to protect and implement it, calling on the military component to be unified in its full adoption and support of the agreement concluded with civilians and to abide by the commitments of its leadership not to interfere in political affairs.

On the other hand, it called on civilians not to reject the terms demanded by the military component regarding the transitional phase, as long as those demands were reasonable and conducive to the stability of the transition.

The mechanism considered that it is possible to achieve the civilian’s quest for a fully civilian authority, including a head of state and a prime minister with full executive powers during the transitional phase, but it pointed out complications related to transitional justice.

The mechanism said that Sudan “lost a lot during the year following the measures taken by the army on October 25, 2021”, which ended the partnership between civilians and the military since the fall of the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

While the draft constitution for the Bar Association found wide international and local acceptance, it was rejected by other forces, including the Brotherhood and a number of parties that were allied with it until the fall of its rule.