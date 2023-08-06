The mules They are the weakest link in international drug trafficking, more victims than executioners: treated like pack animals, they travel by plane carrying drugs inside their bodies to Europe. The reward for them (the majority are women) is minimal; The risk is maximum: if they are discovered at the airport of departure or arrival, they will most likely end up behind bars. They are essential, though interchangeable, pieces of an opaque gear. He nana casea judicial investigation to which EL PAÍS has accessed, allows us to glimpse how mule trafficking is organized in Spain, from recruitment in Peru to flight training, through contacts in the country of origin.

The secrets have been exposed thanks to the explicit conversations that a woman, Jasmenn Katherin O., alias Martina, she kept for months inside her car without knowing that the police were listening to them. Martina is the leader of a group based in Barcelona that recruits Peruvian and Colombian women to exploit her body as mules, but also as prostitutes. Girls are, like cocaine, one more raw material that must be acquired. And the first step is to convince them to make the trip. They are recruited from the poor or personal, often for little more than $1,000, ridiculous amounts compared to the multi-million dollar drug business, but huge when it comes to supporting a family.

More information

In April 2022, the group contacted a woman from Pereira (Colombia) who had suffered from depression and offered her “a good job contract” in Barcelona: 1,200 euros per month to take care of children and the elderly. Ella Martina told her that she should pretend to be a tourist and say that she would stay in a hostel in Chueca. She sent her the tickets and the girl arrived at Barajas without further problems, where she was waiting for her, she would say after her, a “tall and corpulent” man who gave her an AVE ticket to go to an apartment in Barcelona. There was Martina. Until then she had been a charmer, but she showed the most sinister face of hers. He accompanied her “to buy high heels” and took her passport because she owed him “2,000 dollars for the tickets.” When the first client arrived and she had to have sex with him, the woman understood.

The victim managed to escape from the premises after a few days thanks to an oversight and reported the facts to the police station. She became X37, a protected witness and the origin of an investigation that led a Barcelona judge to tap Martina’s phone while she continued to persecute her on Telegram: “Remember that I can have her family killed. Killing in Colombia does not cost even a quarter of the ticket. But her precautions when using the phone (“don’t call here again”) led investigators to explore a more daring avenue: installing an audio pickup device in the Kia Carens she was driving. They hit the spot. As of November 2022, the talkativeness of her boss and all those who got into her Kia with her exposed the organization’s operation.

“Don Arturo takes care of them and expunges them”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The method of attracting mules combine threat with persuasion. In a conversation with a candidate from her Kia, Martina summarizes the entire process: “In Peru you will pass without any problem, because the same people from Latam will be there. [compañía aérea] who supervises you, a policeman will give you the guidelines and we will give you another phone to communicate with us. You supposedly come for nine days as a tourist with your debit card in your name. once sold [la droga] Five days later you already have your money and you decide if you want to leave or stay in Spain”.

The group is supported by partners in Peru, including one they call Don Arturo, who assists the girls (with the help of a nurse) when it comes to ingesting or introducing the substances into their bodies and accompanies them to the Lima airport. “He is an older man who does not cheat. I pay him $1,000 and he takes care of them, purges them, he is with her on the days he has to be, he does all the work, ”she says, satisfied.

With the mediation of Arturo, on November 21, a girl arrived in Madrid with 1.5 kilos of “swallowed” cocaine wrapped in condoms, according to the researcher, who went to look for her by car in Barajas with two other people. The trip to Barcelona is a living account of those hours, in which the mule he suffers (“it hurts a lot since I got off the plane”) and Martina gives him a laxative so that he expels the substance in a gas station sink. “This is going to call you to shit right now. You walk in and put the bag on. You put on the gloves, but don’t wash them. I will wash them with this water and put them in the milk. Hold on, okay? You’ve done all of this for a reason.”

The trip has been a partial success. The group, which presumably includes nine people, intends to sell the drug (a task carried out by the exploiter’s partner, Pedro C., an alleged member of the Barça ultras) but the bad smell of the substance makes it difficult. Martina, who does not stop organizing new shipments of women, wants to try her luck with the system that she calls “mummified”: the girl will carry the cocaine, well adjusted, inside her clothes. For that she needs a tailor to make her a tailored suit. She is careful in preparing herself with her partners in Peru: “Before putting on the girdle, you have to put a bodysuit. Try to perfect it, old man, because if the palms show. We are risking our lives, our freedom”. Yocelin, the “mummy”, was going to bring four kilos, but she does not get on the plane and not because they have detained her. Martina is furious: “I’m going to charge her blood for blood.”

“The policeman asks for 2,500 euros”

The investigation of nana case He stresses that it is an international business whose success depends on the collaboration of officials and workers on the other side of the Atlantic. In another call with Don Arturo from the car, Martina asks him to activate a contact of hers, nicknamed the Raya, who is a policeman who helps the girls to pass the controls without difficulties. “This, the policeman, to get the girl up, asks for 2,500 euros.” “I wanted to know”, she asks another collaborator, “if the police officer could let her pass through her body”.

The Mossos underline in their reports that the group “always uses the same company”, Latam, where the investigated allegedly “would have the personal favor” of some employees. “I play with the same people from Latam, the coordinator and the manager. And with those on the ramp, who are the ones that accelerate the metal ring”, says Martina somewhat cryptically, who also talks to a certain Kemel to get “discounts” on tickets and other favors. “I need the girl to get a tour traveling as if he came to visit places. I need them to pass yes or yes”.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter