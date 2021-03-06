Spain and Syria have been connected for years and not precisely by an invisible thread. In any case, it is through the bank of instruments that the NGO compiles Musicians Without Borders of Vitoria and that ends in different schools in the country. Getting these gifts to the children of this particular war is not easy. This is how it is recorded Unearth the sound, documentary short film by the Argentine photojournalists Pablo Tosco and Miguel Roth that can be seen for free on Vimeo and that portrays the feat of the musician Gani Mirzo, born in Syrian Kurdistan.

Throughout 20 minutes, and without the strings stop ringing, the tape shows just one of the many trips that the promoter of this initiative has made to his country, after living in Barcelona for half his life. On his return to Kobane, a strategic point in the war, he meets Ahmed and Mustafa, two blind brothers who also dedicate themselves to music. The war conflict has displaced them from their city and their instruments have been destroyed. Mirzo takes them so that these two brothers and many other young people reconnect with their culture and traditions through music. At one point in the film, Mirzo hands one of them a violin from the Basque Country, owned by the Gipuzkoan violinist and folklorist Fran Lasuen, who thinks on camera that music may not stop wars, but it can alleviate their atrocities.

“In circumstances like this, you not only lose your home, you also lose your identity. The sounds of your nation are part of it. For this reason, every time we collect a large enough quantity of instruments, we will try to take them to Syria ”, says Mirzo by phone from Barcelona. What the documentary shows is the challenge of moving tons of instruments some 4,000 kilometers away across dangerous borders and how the musician and his collaborators manage (and take risks) to sneak them incognito to their destination. “For these children and musicians it means losing something more than a toy or a work tool. They are objects that represent your hope. So it is quite a surprise to see us arrive with them. That happiness they express shows that with music, and with art in general, terror can be fought ”, defends Mirzo.

The initiative goes beyond what can be seen on the screen. Its managers have been developing in recent years other proposals with which to finance the project, such as the launch of the double disc Human Rights, with great fanfare, to raise funds and “help change the sounds of war and bombs into melodies.”

Mirzo is considered a virtuoso on the lute and is an expert in oriental music. He has been exploring the fusion of Kurdistan rhythms with flamenco and jazz for years. “When I finished my studies in the late eighties, I wanted to expand my knowledge in Europe. The branch that interested me the most was flamenco. I felt that it was a language very close to that of the sounds of the Middle East. I came here for a short time and I’ve been here for 28 years, ”he says.

“In this difficult time of war, we must also preserve our cultural heritage. The one in Syria dates back thousands of years. But men of war don’t like culture. Palmira was an impressive place, but it was always abandoned. Even before the war conflict entered there and devastated everything, ”regrets Mirzo.

In areas of the country that have faced extreme violence, with thousands of people unaccounted for and girls used as sex slaves, the creation of a music school is a gesture that not only has a symbolic meaning. Mirzo and his Spanish collaborators (their solidarity project also has the collaboration of the Nous Cims foundation of Barcelona and Musicians Solidarity Without Borders of the Valencia Community) facilitate the creation of small study centers in the places that have suffered the most from the consequences of the war. They are approached by children, women who have been kidnapped by ISIS, professional musicians … Classes are held and small-scale concerts are organized. And the music calms his deep wounds, says the Syrian: “It is about his illusion not dying nor his interest in the future. Some play an instrument, others sing; there are even those who try painting. “

Some of those women who have approached some of these schools have had the opportunity to perform in Spain with the musician. The main theater of San Sebastián last December scheduled a solidarity concert with Kurdish melodies in which the Gani Mirzo Band and the singer Ibrahim Keivo shared the stage with some of them as part of the project The route of dignity, which also offers support to these women.

“Spanish society is very open, much less racist than other European countries, but the Spanish media have forgotten the drama of the refugees even before the coronavirus crisis. We should be more supportive of someone who experiences such a situation. Leaving your country, your loved ones and your whole life behind is not easy. Even for me, who has been in Spain for almost 30 years, every day is a new adventure ”, defends Mirzo.