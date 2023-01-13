Silao, Guanajuato.- The National Guard (GN) prevented edible products made with apparent marijuana from being sold in Guanajuato, after intercepting a package with approximately 120 pieces of the narcotic.

As part of the strategic actions to prevent the transfer and distribution of drugs, currency and firearms, national guards, with the support of trained dogs, entered a courier and parcel company located in the municipality of Silao.

With prior authorization, the members of the National Guard selected different shipments to be reviewed by two canine pairs that tested positive in a package, which was separated from the rest.

In a meticulous inspection, six high-vacuum-sealed bags were found with approximately 120 pieces of edible products, made with apparent marijuana, coming from Guadalajara, Jalisco and destined for an address in the municipality of León, Guanajuato.

We recommend you read:

The products were seized and made available to the competent authorities, in order to carry out the expert analyzes that confirm the characteristics, type and quantity of the drug, which allow the corresponding investigations to continue.