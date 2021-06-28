The United States, which announced its intention to withdraw from Afghanistan, had agreed with Turkey that Ankara would assume security responsibilities there after the withdrawal, especially securing Kabul Airport, a vital strategic facility.

The Turks view this mission as an opportunity for them, as it may contribute to easing tension with Washington, and represent for them a foothold in Central Asia and other gains.

Media reports said that the Pakistani-Iranian-Afghan Troika will have the upper hand in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal, due to geography and Turkey by virtue of the military presence.

Despite the opportunities available to the Turks, there are great challenges, not least of which is Iran, which, although it has not commented on the Turkish move in Afghanistan so far, does not mean that it welcomes the matter, as it views with concern Turkey’s presence east of its borders, according to observers.

And Iran will not stand idly by in Afghanistan. The vacuum left by the Americans is an opportunity and a challenge at the same time, and it will seek to reserve a share for it there, so that the country does not turn into a source of threat to it, and this may lead to a clash with the Turks.

According to the “eurasiantimes” website, Iran’s ultimate interest in Afghanistan is to replace the worrisome American presence with a foothold there.

And the Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said earlier that the vacuum is a “recipe” for a new war, which means that there are more Afghan refugees in Iran, which the latter does not accept.

Taliban and Pakistan

In addition, the Taliban rejects the presence of any foreign armies in Afghanistan, considering that “Turkish forces are occupying forces”, and this may expose the Turks to attacks by Taliban militants, which means chaos and instability.

However, former Turkish diplomats say Ankara can avoid these attacks by enlisting the help of some allies such as Qatar.

The Israeli newspaper “Jerusalem Post” wrote that “Turkey, Pakistan and Iran are preparing for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, but these countries will have to prepare for the Taliban movement and political instability.

And signs of instability began in Afghanistan, with the Taliban seizing more areas in the country, after battles with government forces.

And the matter does not stop here, as Turkey’s entry into a confrontation with the Taliban may lead to another confrontation with Pakistan, which has repeatedly been accused of supporting the Taliban.

The newspaper stated that “the relationship between Turkey and Pakistan could lead to the division of Afghanistan or facilitate the Taliban’s control over a part of the country” as a solution to avoid open conflict.