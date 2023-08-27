Lovers of one of the most successful fantasy stories of all time, ‘The Lord of the Rings’, will be able to put on their hobbit and elf costumes again to enjoy the new release of the directed trilogy in theaters in Peru by Peter Jackson and which is based on the homonymous novel by the British writer J.R.R. Tolkien. ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001), ‘The two Towers’ (2002) and ‘The return of the King’ (2003) can be seen again on the big screen in September.

For this reason, in the following note we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss the special functions that the trilogy that won multiple Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, among many more, will have.

When will the saga of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ be seen in the cinema?

This new release will not only help big fans of the saga to see their favorite movies again, but also attract new followers, who couldn’t follow the epic adventure story at the time. Due to this, the remastered versions of the tapes will be exhibited in our country during the first days of September, so the tickets have already gone on sale from friday august 25.

The saga of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ will be available in theaters in our country from September 1, however, they will be screened on individual days, which we will show you below:

‘The Fellowship of the Ring’: Friday, September 1, 2023

‘The Two Towers’: Saturday, September 2, 2023

‘The return of the king’: Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Where can you see the saga of ‘The Lord of the Rings’?

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy can only be enjoyed in some selected rooms of cineplanet, Cinemark and UVKwhich is why we will provide you with the links so that you can purchase your tickets and relive the history of the highest grossing saga of all time:

‘The Fellowship of the Ring’

‘The two Towers’

‘The return of the King’

What is ‘The Lord of the Rings’ about?

In Middle-earth, the Dark Lord Sauron forged the Great Rings of Power and created one with the power to enslave all of Middle-earth. Frodo Baggins is a hobbit whom his uncle Bilbo makes bearer of the powerful One Ring with the mission of destroying it. Accompanied by his friends, Frodo sets out on a journey to Mordor, the only place where the ring can be destroyed. However, Sauron orders the pursuit of the group to retrieve the ring and end Middle-earth.

The trilogy, in total, had a budget of $281 million, grossing more than $2.9 billion. Photo: New Line Cinema

