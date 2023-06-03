Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

Despite the importance of the final match of the FA Cup, scheduled for tonight, which is the oldest official tournament in the modern history of the football game according to all sources, the ancient title did not occupy the English press as did the “confused trio” between the two giants of Manchester.

The newspaper “Mirror” dealt with the final match from the perspective of “United”‘s desire to prevent “City” from equaling its immortal achievement in English football in 1999, when it succeeded in combining the “Premier League” titles, the Confederation Cup and the European Champions League, under the leadership of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. , stressing that this side conflict increases the “Manchester derby” ignition, more than any previous confrontation!

“Express” did not deviate from the same description, as it titled its cover with “The Triple Conflict”, which seems closer to Manchester City than ever before, after it retained the “Premier League” title for the third time in a row, and it is the most likely candidate to win the “Champions League” after One week against Inter Milan, Italy, and he only needs to drop his “arch-neighbor” today in the English Cup final, so that the “dream of the treble” becomes one step away.

“Express” quoted Guardiola’s statements, in which he confirmed that the “devils” would fight fiercely in order to preserve his history, while Ten Hag said that the historic triple is important, but his team does not need more motivation, because winning the current cup is enough.

Likewise, “Star Sport” followed the same path, and even went further after the battle surrounding the “glory of the treble”, which United recorded in the history books 24 years ago, intensified, and a remarkable achievement that “City” is close to achieving in a wonderful season with performance. Supernatural, and the newspaper said, the “two giants” will face off in a “very special duel”, to determine the best team in Manchester’s history.

And if the Spanish “Mundo Deportivo” said that “United” refuses to surrender to the dream of the “Citizen Trilogy”, then the English “I Weekend” indicated that “envy” dyes this derby in a different color, which was not known by the competition between the “giants” of Manchester before!

Away from the raging skirmishes between the two giants of Manchester, “i Sport” went on to talk about Pep Guardiola’s request to the “Blue Moon” fans to remain calm while encouraging the team, and promised them that the players would do their best to make them happy and win the prestigious title, as he asked them to enjoy the atmosphere of the final match and not to enter into any clash. With the Devils fans.

And the “Daily Mail” talked about what it described on its cover as “Pep’s adventure”, after the “philosopher” confirmed his intention to push the second goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, as a mainstay in the final match, saying that he used to do this even with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and as long as one of the guards played throughout Competition, he deserves to go to the final as he put it.