Investors are reluctant to unwind their positions in technology companies, especially in the big American names. Although demanding valuations invite profit-taking, strong cash generation and expectations revolving around artificial intelligence (AI) help prolong the rally. The best example of this trend is represented by Microsoft, which this week surpassed three trillion dollars in market capitalization, a barrier that until now only Apple had managed to cross. Since the beginning of the year, the fight between both companies to win the crown of the most valuable listed company has intensified. The stock market capitalization of the software giant is close to three billion dollars, compared to the 2.97 billion of the apple company.

The closing accounts for 2023 may be key to tipping the balance. Next week both firms will make public their results along with Alphabet, Amazon and Meta. Analysts point out that AI and applications will steal the spotlight. “The optimism that is quoted is one of the main risks regarding the publication of accounts that are probably very good, but we will have to see if they convince with the expectations they present,” Macroyield analysts emphasize.

The aggressive rate hike of the last year and a half, the reluctance of central banks to reduce rates and the workforce adjustments underway do not seem to be an obstacle for the magnificent seven. These listed companies, together with the Saudi oil company Aramco, stand as the most valuable firms and exceed a trillion capitalization. Although at the start of the year Barclays and other analysis firms lowered their recommendation for the apple giant, Apple has managed to recover and at the beginning of the year it escapes the falls. A trend that could be broken next week if concerns about inventories and the stagnation of sales are confirmed.

Since Nvidia exceeded the trillion capitalization last year, the graphics card manufacturer has fought to maintain the tone. After revaluating by 238.87% last year, in the first four weeks of 2024 it increased by 23%. That is, it leads the profits of technology companies. The strong revaluations do not scare analysts. 90.6% of the firms that follow the value recommend buying shares and 9.4% believe that it is a good option to keep in the portfolio. That is, it is part of the select club of listed companies that lack sales advice. Its capitalization is around 1.5 trillion dollars.

Above Nvidia in terms of capitalization is Amazon. At the start of the year, the online distribution giant gained 3.8% and its stock market value reached 1.6 trillion dollars. Analysts expect revenue of $165.9 billion. The cloud computing platform (Amazon Web Services) is its main source of profits and has continued to expand its market share to 50.1%. That is, it sneaks into the top 10 suppliers. The firms that follow the value on the stock market are hopeful and, as in the case of Nvidia, the majority (97.2%) continue to recommend buying shares compared to the 2.8% that recommend holding.

The 2023 results and the Federal Reserve meeting next week could lead Meta to miss the trillion barrier. If the US central bank is more aggressive than the market expects, investors could take the opportunity to lower their exposure to technology companies. The social network, which in recent years has had to face an avalanche of lawsuits, has gained 11% this year and its stock market value balances over a billion.

Aside from the big technology companies, the only non-US firm that exceeds the trillion barrier is Aramco. In 2022, when the Fed ended zero rates and the war in Ukraine skyrocketed crude oil prices, the Saudi oil company was crowned the most valuable listed company. Today its value is around two trillion, a figure that could be in danger if fears of a slowdown take their toll on the demand for crude oil. So far, tensions in the Red Sea and the reduction in supply by OPEC and its allies have helped Brent remain at $80.

