We have all seen it at some time: the cups and the ball or the letter that moves at full speed while a hook, a buddy, tries to convince the unwary that it is very easy to hit. Well what of Bartomeu and company trying to paralyze the vote of no confidence is the same. 19,532 signatures of the 20,687 collected are valid, the handwriting experts only found five, five! suspicious signatures and the club went to Civil Guard connecting them with a card reselling plot that occurred in 2017. The ball begins to move, the cups cover and uncover. And then the hook appears, Roman Gomez Ponti, head of the legal services of the Barça, affirming in three stations (Catalunya Ràdio, Cadena SER and RAC1) that no, that they have not presented any complaint, but only “made it known”, and that no, that they do not want to stop the vote of no confidence. And to top it off, he casts suspicions on those who must regulate that the game, that the process, is valid: the president of the Voting table and the General Secretariat of l’Esport. At the end of the day, it’s about distracting staff while they are clearly still trying to get a judge to stop the referendum.

And while the president Josep Maria Bartomeu He is still in hiding, the one who represents the club to speak to the media does so with a superb tone, reminds them that they are only about sports and not about the courts and that is why they do not know well what is happening, he asks them not to get nervous when they corner you for your contradictions, even label some of them as vagabonds. Logically, the one who represents, the one who communicates, does it fatal and even the spokesperson of the entity calls the secretary general of sport of the Generalitat to apologize. Where is the ball? That is the question. Why the leaders of more than one club, the most democratic in the world, the one that belongs to its members, strive to shameful limits to delay the process of the vote of no confidence, which continues to burn stages. Only they have the answer. The suspicion is that something is hiding. The evidence is that they are behaving like trileros.