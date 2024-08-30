At the beginning of January, the time had finally come. Sahra Wagenknecht founded her own party: the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – Reason and Justice”. The two political values ​​did not make it into the abbreviation BSW, which as a brand acronym makes it clear that the new party is all about the Jena-born politician who is a must-have on every talk show. In Austria, there was the “Peter Pilz List” for a few years around a renegade Green, and in the history of parties there are some that have succeeded in turning names and policies into ism identities: Trumpism, Peronism, Macronism, Gaullism. But the fact that a party has a person as its program, and is identical with him and his policies, is probably a first in recent party history.