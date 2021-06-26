Fourth time at Foggia. From Mancini free with gloves to the urchin, the show with Rambaudi-Signori-Baiano, how many talents launched by the Bohemian

Francesco Pietrella June 26

– Milan

Zeman IV at the start. The fourth term of the Bohemian in Foggia. The first in C1 in 1986-87, the second longest between 1989 and 1994. That of the “miracles”, “zemanlandia”, “Rambaudi-Signori-Baiano”, the bugbear for the big names and the two talented Russians. The third ten years ago in Lega Pro with Insigne and Sau, more than twenty goals each in a year as protagonists. Now another stop in Puglia, still in Serie C like the first. Here are the 10 most important players in his mandates.

MAURIZIO CODISPOTI – They talked about it like this: “Sprinter loaned to football”. “Master of the auto launch”. Codispoti was one of Zeman’s first attacking full-backs, present in the first and second term of his management. “Full back” left-handed from the great race, to make today’s young people understand use a phrase from Ranieri to Kante’s address, obviously a completely different type of player: “One day I will see him cross and hit the same ball with his head.” Codispoti succeeded. Long ball and cross, not always precise though. It seems that in Foggia, to adjust his aim, they had put one hundred thousand lire in his left boot. Six years at Zaccheria, 186 matches and 6 goals. He played in C1, B and Serie A. Zemaniano since the prologue. In 2010- 11 coached the Berretti of Foggia The Bohemian led the “greats” in C.

Francesco Mancini – Free with gloves as ZZ wanted. “Franco” Mancini was the goalkeeper of miracles in Foggia, Zeman’s number one from Serie B to A, who died in 2012 from a heart attack. He was the coach of the goalkeepers of Pescara promoted to Serie A. That of Immobile, Insigne and Verratti, today stars of Italia del Mancio. Loyal to Zeman since day one. Mancini had a slew of passions: football, Foggia, reggae music, Bob Marley and drums. He left at 43, suddenly, leaving a void. More than 230 matches with the Rossoneri, he also played with Lazio, Bari, Matera, Naples, Pisa, Sambenedettese, Salernitana, Teramo. The north curve of the Zaccheria is dedicated to him, and the Foggia band “Avenida” has also dedicated a song to him: “Il volo del sample”.

Giuseppe Signori – A “welcome” that became history: “As soon as I arrived in Foggia he said ‘hello bomber’. I had just scored 5 goals in Piacenza in Serie B… ”. It will touch 300 among the pros. Beppe Signori is the manifesto of Zemanlandia, the spearhead forged by steps and movements. “A teacher, he changed my career”. Thirty-eight goals in Puglia before Lazio. If Foggia dei miracoli has become such it is thanks to Signori: the 1989-90 year, the first Serie B championship, after the first round the Rossoneri are in bad shape. Zeman risks, the match against Messina is decisive, with a defeat the Bohemian returns home. Beppe’s left-handed saves him: “From then on we never stopped”. Eighth in the first year, promoted to A in the second. The third is known history: 11 goals in the trident of wonders with Baiano and Rambaudi.

Roberto Rambaudi – Six seasons together between Foggia and Lazio, “Rambo” Rambaudi and Sdengo Zeman, the anarchist and the iron sergeant. “Impossible to be smart with him”. Field laps skipped? They do it again. Again, until exhaustion. “Drink water and sugar, then we start again”. The beauty is that it was the Bohemian who introduced Rambaudi to President Casillo. “But who did you bring me?” He said. “These are all puny …”. And Zeman: “Don’t worry, they don’t break”. Thirty-one goals in Foggia, a little less in Rome, today “Rambo” trains Flaminia in Serie D: “Woe to me to tell me I’m like Zeman though”. One who after conceding 5 goals told his team that they had played the best game of the year. “In Ascoli we lose 5-2, Casagrande made 4, but according to him we had done very well. Zeman is this ”. For good, for bad.

Francesco Baiano – He summed up Zemanlandia as best we can: “We spent hours trying out the patterns, but after a while they came automatically. I knew very well where the Signori, Rambaudi and the others were, I could even pass it without seeing them ”. “Ciccio” Baiano was another standard bearer of the Bohemian, even if the two spent only two years together (38 goals in the archive, however …). Top scorer in Serie B in 1990-91 with 22 rings. Batistuta’s attack partner in Viola a few seasons later, in Florence for 10 billion in 1992. “Zeman is a war machine, he changed my life”. Even with a few tugs of ears. “Once I scored a good goal, but instead of congratulating him, he scolded me: according to his vision at that moment of the action I had to be somewhere else.”

IGOR SHALIMOV – Dostoevskij, chess and Foggia. Shalimov’s Italian life was like this. He spent his time reading the classics of Russian literature, dressed elegantly and – it is said – always dated beautiful women. Long hair and intellectual air, he only played in Puglia in 1991-92. Nine goals in 32 games before Inter. Left-handed jolly in midfield, 20 games with the USSR and 23 with Russia, it seems that Casillo bought it for a billion and… a truck of wheat, the second part of the payment. A few vices too many and a chorus of his own. “He came from Russia, Gorbachev sent him, he is tall and robust and his name is Shalimov. Igor Shalimov … “. Today he is the coach. The latest experience saw him in Chechnya at the Akmat Grozny. From 2008 to 2011 he coached women’s Russia.

IGOR KOLYVANOV – Fac simile of Shalimov, Russian from Moscow like his colleague, also left-handed, whimsical and technical tip: 22 goals in 106 games (1991-1996). Kolyvanov arrived in Foggia in 1991 and stayed for five years. After finishing his career in Bologna he started coaching. In 2009-10 he led the U21 of Russia, from 2012 to 2015 the Ufa. After a couple of years in the Torpedo Moscow he drove the Ararat to Armenia. As closely tied to Foggia as to Bologna, for him Zeman is “a teacher”.

LUIGI DI BIAGIO – One of the most “recent” Zemanians, together with Foggia from 1992 to 1994. “He opened a world to me, no one had his own culture of work”. Di Biagio was the Bohemian midfielder for two years. As a kid he played basketball, he was a point guard, they told him he wasn’t good enough at football. “Go to the door, you are not capable”. Wound in pride. Before Roma, Inter, Brescia and the national team there were training sessions in the parish of San Ciro in Foggia. “It was full of fans”. He is also a coach like many of his colleagues: from 2013 to 2019 he led the Italian U21. In 2020 Spal in A. He failed to save it.

JOSÉ CHAMOT – “El Flaco” as Shepherd. That is, the slim one. The myth of Nesta to Lazio: “He was the best”. Only one year in Foggia with Boemo: 1993-94, 30 games and ninth place in Serie A. Weaned by Lucescu in Pisa, Chamot arrives in Foggia after a couple of championships in Serie B. Defensive central, Zeman will bring him to Lazio in the following summer. Together for two seasons. “He was clear and sincere, I really enjoyed working with him.” José’s word. After 4 years in Milan as a reserve, he ended his career in Argentina. Obviously he also sits on the bench: in 2019 he led Libertad, while in 2011 he was Almeyda’s deputy at River Plate.

LORENZO INSIGNE – In the life of “Lorenzinho” there is Sdengo’s hand. Ten years ago, in Foggia in Lega Pro, second term of the Bohemian, Insigne was twenty years old and scored 26 goals in one year (19 in the league, 7 in the Italian Serie C Cup). With him also Marco Sau (20 goals), Diego Farias (3), Vasco Regini (Sampdoria) and Simone Romagnoli (Empoli, newly promoted to Serie A). A few days ago ZZ recalled the old days: “Insigne is the strongest Italian footballer”. And again, months before: “The more time passes, the better he gets”. Even if it served a bit of steps. “He told me to just think about having fun, and to play as if I were on the street.” Offensive phase mon amour.