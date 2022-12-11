The dance floor was now empty, but the DJ kept pumping music. All around, the guests sat on the sofas or were preparing to leave the party: one of the fixed appointments for the members of the Scuderia, hosted in the port of Monaco on the ship rented by the sponsor. It was getting late and it was then that a tall, lanky figure leapt onto the floor and began to dance by himself, tossing his hair like a windswept Mociovileda. An image of Matthias Binotto which I will keep forever and which never before takes on an allegorical meaning.

Because the future Ferrari F1 management will no longer dance alone. We will soon know which figures John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna have decided to support Frederic Vasseur, head of runway operations. Perhaps a manager so far busy across the street, in the headquarters in via Abetone. As for the role of technical director, there has been a lot of talk about the return of Simone Stay. It’s more than just a great idea, but so far there hasn’t been anything concrete. If then, in one of the key roles of the Ferrari trident, we instead see an engineer from the Engine department… well, it could mean that the outgoing Team Principal had it to the hilt. MB has always valued and protected his ‘his’ men, with the notable exception of Lorenzo Sassidedicated to the defunct ultra-fast project, which at one point proved too immature.

Open parenthesis: have MB al FIA world council it can be a further sign of a decision-making authority extended to the last day of the contract. But personally it seems to me like sending Luis Enrique to represent Spain at a FIFA event, after his exclusion from the World Cup. Parenthesis closed.

We had an example of multi-headed management in Maranello after the jubilation of Cesare Fiorio in 1991. From there the hunt for Jean Todt, who had hoped to be able to lead Peugeot into F1, not only as an engineer. Todt was the last Ferrari TP to leave with a, so to speak, painless transition. Vasseur is certainly not worth Binotto and will certainly have and not a tenth of the power that he had, not to mention Todt: but this is not what is being asked of him. When Red Bull took Chris Horner from Arden, opinions of him framed him primarily as a machine man, an executive. However, regardless of Elkann’s ambitions, the RBR model is not exactly reproducible in Ferrari. And this is precisely the challenge facing the future bosses of the racing team.

You know, I like to speak in concrete examples. If there is one thing that GeS does not lack, it is the desire to be there and the pride of wearing the red uniform (even for those who work in the office and always wear the travel sweatshirts of two years before). Ferrari is the only team whose mechanics, in times of curfew, regularly engage in a race against time in the paddock to get to the exit turnstile before the fateful hour expires. Anyone who works in Maranello and when returning from a trip goes straight to a meeting as soon as he gets off the bus, knows very well that his counterparts in Brackley have a long weekend after a GP for the following week (provided they don’t race, of course). In the most successful Ferrari ever, Ross Brawn you could hardly find him in the office after 2pm on Friday. And if he didn’t answer his cell phone, it was because he usually already had a decoy in hand. Why, then, was that Ferrari an example for everyone and why does today’s one want to remodel itself on the competition?

Maybe the magic word is ‘bureaucracy’. In other words, the claim to manage a racing team, dynamic and flexible by nature, with the rules of the parent company. Concrete examples? When I arrived in Maranello, a new department for communication on social platforms was being created. Better late than never. But as manager, I found myself working with very good guys and guys, who, however, depended directly on the GT, or rather on the road sector. At the beginning I myself wore a ‘pass’ with a blue lace, therefore FCA: and in theory I would have had to answer to three bosses. Bring everything back to scale and you’ll understand why certain processes – purchases, developments and so on – can be so slow and laborious. I once said that Ferrari’s problem was that there was always too much to do to have time for the important things (personal opinion, eh). Well, I humbly think that streamlining certain processes would help make management faster and more effective. For 2023 we are still starting from an excellent project. Feel the friend Günther Steiner that defines next year’s power unit as a ‘bomb’ can be encouraging, even if it confronts us all with the paucity of rules which in theory only allow developments in reliability and not performance. Playing with several points, Ferrari shows that it has understood the limits of the exasperated centralization of roles. Provided that every bident, trident, hierarchical polydent satisfies at least two requirements. First: there must be, for tasks and responsibilities, one tip longer than the others. Second: lengthening does not mean enlarging, everyone must remain within the scope of their own competences. Put like that, I suppose, it sounds easy.