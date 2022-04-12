Cruz Azul will face this Tuesday, April 12, one of the most important duels of the year. The cement team will receive Pumas at the Azteca Stadium in the second leg of the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League. In the first leg, the UNAM team took a 2-1 lead. The Celeste Machine will seek to turn this result around to qualify for the final of the confederation tournament and seek its ticket to the Club World Cup.
For this commitment, Juan Máximo Reynoso will not be able to count on three important elements due to injury: Carlos Rodríguez, Juan Escobar and José de Jesús Corona. In this sense, the cement workers will have to vary their starting eleven. According to the most recent reports, Cruz Azul’s offensive trident for tonight’s duel would be made up of Uriel Antuna, Iván Morales and Ángel Romero.
Reynoso would opt for the Chilean and the Paraguayan starter and would leave both Santiago Giménez and Christian Tabó on the substitutes’ bench, who could come in as a shock in the second half.
Ángel Romero has played 12 games with the Celeste Machine in which he has scored two goals and provided two assists. Iván Morales has 11 duels with the team and has only been able to collaborate with two assists. Uriel Antuna has 17 games with Cruz Azul, both in Liga MX and Concachampions, and his production includes four goals and four assists.
