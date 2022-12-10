With the arrival of cold, many have to manage to endure the winter at home without heating. Many old houses do not have any element installed at home against the cold, so more than one tenant has to manage to spend the winter in the best possible way.

In addition, with the skyrocketing price of energy, accessories such as portable radiators, electric stoves or heaters are allies against the cold that cannot be used for long periods, or your electricity bill will suffer at the end of the month. The same happens with butane stoves, since the price of the bottle continues to be above the average of recent years.

So that you do not have to spend many months at home with a coat, hat and scarf, you should follow a series of recommendations that will help you face the cold in a more bearable way.

Tips for spending the winter without heating



1. Go outside. It may seem crazy to you, but one of the most important tips is to go out more. When the cold arrives, more than one person only leaves the house for the essentials and that cannot be. It is recommended to spend more time outdoors, whether it is sunny or cloudy, so that your body can gradually adapt to atmospheric changes. Thus, you will prevent your body from becoming hypersensitive to climate variations.

2. Dress and eat according to the weather. Adjust little by little to what each season of the year proposes, so that your body does not have to make an extra effort. In autumn and winter prepare hot dishes, more energetic than in summer and wear warm clothes.

3. Thermal insulation is key. As important as heating the interior of the house is to prevent it from escaping due to not having good insulation. You must seal well the windows and joints in the doors that face the outside of your house and insulate the drawer of the blinds. If the window panes have holes through which the outside wind enters, you can use weather stripping that will help you to improve thermal insulation.

4. Take advantage of the outside heat. If you open the windows first thing in the day and let in the heat of the sun, you will heat the interior of the rooms. It is important that you take advantage of the daylight hours for this, and when sunset comes you can lower the blinds to prevent the heat from escaping.

5. Use radiators but with a head. It is important to keep the temperature of your house to the maximum and avoid draft. Distribute the electric radiators at strategic points to put them on for the shortest possible time and to give maximum performance; In addition, try to spend as much time in that room as possible, to avoid having to heat several rooms.

6. Put heat in the joints. Your joints may be more sensitive to changes in the weather and suffer more from cold or humidity. So that you don’t notice them stiff or hurt you must get hot, use a bag of seeds or a hot water bottle.

7. Practice exercise. Physical exercise will help you warm up and fight the cold. Avoid hiking and get regular moderate exercise like going for a swim or jogging.

8

. Reinforce your skin care with the cold. During this time of year, the skin fights against the effects of cold and sudden changes in temperature. To deal with these variables, it is advisable to be aware of hydrating, protecting and nourishing the skin to avoid flaking, scraping and cracking.