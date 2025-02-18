Soft and beautiful feet. This is the dream of many women in our country, but in order to have them like that, it is necessary make regular care and present attention. And it is that the feet are usually one of the most forgotten body parts and also one of the most suffered daily.

To be able to get soft feet, the dermatologist Leire Barrutia He has shared four essential steps for ideal care. It has always been believed that it is necessary have daily hydration throughout the year. That is to say, Apply specific moisturizer For this part of the body after each shower and focus on the driest parts such as the sides of the fingers and heels. However, this is not the only thing we can do.

The advice of a dermatologist for soft feet

The dermatologist has explained in one of her videos on social networks that the first thing we must do after washing and drying the feet is Apply glycolic acid (at 5-15%). Then we put Pure Vaseline No perfume or repair balm.

The third step is to cover them with wet socks. And finally, we put dry socks on top. Barrutia has affirmed that “these is what we call in dermatology Wet priests”





“Yes you can, Sleep with it all night And, if not, keep it at least 1, 2 o, if you can, three hours, “said the doctor. In addition, she added that it is a trick that can be done once a week. The rest of the nights we can apply A cream with urea to stay soft and hydrated.

What way we should give to the fingers of the foot

Remember that Barrutia also wanted to give the keys to take care of the feetsince there are many who do not cut them well. The dermatologist said that “we cannot cut the nails of the feet rounded as we cut the nails of the hand.” This is mainly because when growing, the extremes can go to the flesh and can produce some problems.

For this reason, he said that these nails “unlike those of the hands, We always have to cut them straight“. This type of cut prevents the feared incarnate nails.

Do you want to receive free every Thursday in your mail the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle contents? Sign up for our Newsletter.