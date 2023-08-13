For years, the group operated as it pleased throughout the country, lining its pockets and leaving a string of victims in its wake. The National Court has just sentenced one of the last members of an international network that defrauded individuals, companies and public institutions, some of them from Murcia, of more than two million euros. This Romanian, a specialist in altering identity documents to open false bank accounts, was just one of the cogs in a plot that managed to amass large amounts of money by deploying a range of frauds, some of which required great expertise.

This organization, which began operating in the summer of 2016, was not a group of trainees. The network, as explained by the National Court in its ruling, had a planning department, a computer department, a false document creation department, a logistics department… The group was headed by three leaders -already convicted of these events- who were in charge of organizing all the activity of the same. This was basically divided into attacks against public administrations and those that were directed at individuals, and the way of acting, in one or the other, was very diverse.

distribution of roles



In both cases, the plot used documents that were not true for its accoutrement, following established guidelines and distributing the functions among all the members. The dynamics of the network began with the preparation of all kinds of identity and personal documents (registration, work contracts…). With the help of these documents, members of the organization opened hundreds of checking accounts in different entities and in different countries, including Spain. Once these accounts are opened, the area of ​​the group has finished its function and passes this bank documentation, account numbers and, fundamentally, the access codes to them, to the upper echelons of the gang. Then comes the time for other members to deploy the scams.

This plot managed to loot the accounts of dozens of entities and public administrations, including Aguas de Murcia, which defrauded more than 82,000 euros. The list is extensive and includes everything from town halls and hospitals to all kinds of consortia. To deploy these tricks, the court emphasizes, they made use of “considerable technical qualification.”

The first step was to carry out a study to keep up to date with the contracts that these public entities had with suppliers and companies that provided them with services. Once they understood the administration’s relationship with those firms and got hold of an invoice, they posed as one of the companies that had a pending payment with the Administration. Pretending to be the provider, they called the entity or sent an email informing it that they were going to change their usual account number, so the services provided had to be paid for in the new account. Once the entity received these documents created by the organization to prove the change of checking account, it paid the services owed to its contractor in the criminal organization’s account. The Court emphasizes that, through this ruse, they tried hundreds of deceptions, coming to materialize many others to numerous public entities throughout the national territory.

Internet rentals



The system that the organization deployed to deceive hundreds of individuals across the country was quite different. These frauds were committed over the Internet and followed different patterns, among which were bank ‘phishing’, deceit in the sale of goods and services, and, above all, in temporary or tourist rentals over the Internet.

This last modality was deployed throughout the year, but with greater force in summer. The members of the network searched, on different rental platforms, for housing advertisements to copy their photos and publish them with other references. The plot used photos of Idealista, Vibbo… Once the people interested in the rentals got in touch, by mail or WhatsApp, the conditions were explained to them and they were required to enter an account for one month’s rent and another bail. After the deposit, as is usual in these cases, the alleged owners cut off all contact and those interested in the apartment realized that they had slipped in.

This international organization created a lot of false documentation, generally identity documents from different countries and NIES, the “cornerstone that allows the opening of so many bank accounts,” the court highlights. There are investigators who came to have dozens of identity documents from different countries and the Chamber highlights that detection by banking entities of these documents was “practically impossible.”

The network also created numerous bank certificates and certificates from companies supplying services to public entities, which they used to deceive public administrations by getting them to deposit the amount of supplies received into bank accounts controlled by the organization. The money obtained with the deceptions of all kinds that they deployed entered the different bank accounts created for that purpose by members of the organization, they were transferred to bank accounts opened with false documentation in Hungary, Romania and other countries where the money was withdrawn on metal and the circle was closed.

The Romanian convicted by the National Court has benefited from a mitigation for the delay suffered in the case and will only serve one year in prison.