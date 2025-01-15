Who can resist the sweet and fresh flavor of some good crunchy cherry tomatoes? These little ones not only They are a staple in the kitchens of Spain and in the Mediterranean dietbut they also provide an explosion of flavor that complements any dish, from salads to grandmother-worthy stews or pasta sauces.

But did you know that There are some ways to maximize its flavor.? According to nutrition expert, Samuli Karjula, with just a couple of simple steps you can transform these small tomatoes into true explosions of flavor on the palate. And the best thing is that you don’t need utensils or hard-to-find ingredients.

Prick the cherry tomatoes and add sugar

cherry tomatoes Unsplash

The nutritionist’s technique begins with a curious detail: instead of cutting the tomatoes in half, which is usually the most common, The ideal is to prick them one by one with a fork.. Thus, they are encouraged to absorb the seasonings better and enhance their flavor.

Afterwards, the cherries are placed in a dish and add a mixture of three tablespoons of water and one of EVOO. This step will ensure that the natural juices of the tomatoes are integrated with the extra virgin olive oil and the ingredients added to create a balance.





To give them an even more special touch, add salt to taste and incorporate small pieces of chives and fresh parsleytwo aromatic herbs that provide freshness and will enhance the sweetness of this tomato.

Finally, Karjula’s secret trick: a pinch of sugar on the tomatoes before mixing them. This small step helps balance the natural acidity of the tomato, intensifying its sweetness and taking it to another level of flavor, making it irresistible to eat raw.

Tricks for choosing the best cherry tomatoes

Red and orange cherry tomatoes freepik

To achieve a dish that stands out, the first step is to make sure you choose the best cherry tomatoes on the market, since not all are the same, and taking home the best option will make the difference.

To do this, you have to search tomatoes that are firm to the touchbut let them give slightly with gentle pressure, since if they are very hard they will hardly have any flavor. Even so, you should avoid those that are too soft or have spots, as this indicates that they are probably overcooked. Color is also another key indicator for choosing the best cherries: tomatoes should be a bright red or orange hue, depending on the variety, and the skin should be smooth and blemish-free.

In addition, the smell, as when choosing any type of food, is another super important factor. Fresh cherry tomatoes are usually have a slightly sweet and herbal smellespecially in the stem area. Therefore, if they do not give off any aroma, it is likely that they are not completely ripe and therefore do not taste like anything, they are tasteless.

Lastly, one of the best tricks is Always prioritize products that are local and seasonalsince tomatoes grown near the area where they are sold will have a much more intense and authentic flavor, as well as being more sustainable.

