Youtube is one of the most popular platforms for watching videos, both on the web and on your mobile device. But one of the “tolls” that we have to pass is that of the numerous advertisements that accompany the videos, which appear before and even during, as part of the financing of Google.

However, there are different ways to get rid of these cumbersome advertisements without the need to pay Subscribing to YouTube Premium, or having to use an ad blocker to permanently get rid of advertising.

However, now a user of Reddit claims to have found a trick to prevent ads from being displayed on YouTube, and in principle it is much easier. In fact, you only need to add one point, and you are done.

As explained by the user unicorn4sale It turns out that getting rid of YouTube ads is as simple as place an extra point after the “.com” of the video URL. “You can skip YouTube ads by adding a period after the domain,” explains the Reddit user. Sometimes you have to repeat the process twice.

YouTube uses banner ads as part of the platform’s funding. Photo: REUTERS.

So then, instead of browsing youtube.com/video, this user requests browsing to youtube.com./video to see the content without ads.

In the example given by the user unicorn4sale, it ensures that the URL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuB8VUICGqc shows ads and the same with the period, no. According to the user who discovered this trick, putting a period after the “.com” also works on mobile devices.

“Initially I assumed that it did not work on mobile devices because browsers normalized the URL, however, this is not the case,” he explains.

It adds that the redirection happens server-side, so the trick works on mobile browsers too. All we have to do is use the “Desktop site” function.

Why the YouTube hack works

Unicorn4sale explains that the reason this hack is working is probably because websites like YouTube do not normalize the hostname. It keeps the main content of the page showing while many other things are broken, including ads.

“Since many websites serve their ads through a white list that does not contain the extra point, adding it to the URL allows you to see the content minus the ads,” he detailed in the post.

This post on Reddit it already has more than 5000 votes. The digital Android Police was the first to realize this trick. This popularity can get YouTube attention and that the platform tries to solve this problem, so it could stop working shortly.

SL