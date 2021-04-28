Surely you have ever been immersed in this dilemma: you want to see that history of Instagram, which is calling you with its little pink circle around, but you don’t want the person who uploaded it to know.

If this has happened to you, maybe you ended up succumbing to temptation and you have ended up reviewing from top to bottom all the ‘stories’ of your ex-partner, or worse, of your ex’s new partner or your new partner’s ex.

It may also be that you have been curious about how life is going that old friend you’ve lost contact with, but do not feel like reopening old wounds.

There are some people who in order to carry out this stealthy investigative task create a secondary account or fake profile on Instagram from which they can gossip and ‘stalke’ quietly without fear that no one will recognize them or miss a treacherous ‘like’.

So the person who has uploaded the content to the stories will only see that a certain @ 1234 no profile picture has seen his latest ‘story’.

However, you don’t have to waste time creating another account on this social network and asking the people you want to gossip for friendship without them knowing it, with the risk of being accepted or not if they have the private account.

In order to avoid these kinds of awkward situations in which you want to see a story without being caught there are two very simple tricks to be able to do it with total peace of mind.

Airplane mode



To view an Instagram story without your viewing being registered, The first thing you have to do is go to the profile of the person you want to gossip with. Once there, wait a few minutes for all the content on the page to load correctly. Then activate the airplane mode of your phone so that Wi-Fi connections and Internet data are disabled.

Usually the option to activate airplane mode usually appears in settings of the telephone or in the shortcuts by swiping the home screen, next to Wifi, Bluetooth, brightness intensity or flashlight.

Once you have the airplane mode connected, go back to that person’s profile and check their Instagram stories. When you have seen everything you need, exit the profile and turn off airplane mode. There will be no trace of your passage there.

Slow motion finger



Another way to gossip stories without anyone knowing is sliding your finger across them in slow motion. How? The photographer Miriam Alegría explains it perfectly in one of her reels.

If what you want is to see the first instagram stories of the people that appear at the top of the home page of the social network, all you have to do is enter one of them and go to the next one by dragging the finger very slowly without lifting it from the screen.