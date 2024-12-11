Among the star products of Christmas, without a doubt, is ham. Therefore, many consumers will be interested in knowing how they can save as much as possible when purchasing this delicious delicacy, without undermining the quality or flavor.

A ham can cost as much as you are willing to spend. Thus, while Iberian bait hams are the cheapest, acorn-fed hams are the most expensive, but also the tastiest. However, apart from this classification there is another way to saveregardless of the type of ham.

As confirmed by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), there is an “enormous price difference” depending on the format in which the ham is sold. That is, whether they are sold sliced ​​or whether you purchase a whole piece. “Even after removing the waste (the bone and the crust), which represents 50% of the weight for a ham and 60% for a shoulder,” indicates the organization.

To find out, the organization has carried out a study on online sales prices in different establishments, both in slices and the whole piece (both ham and shoulder).

Slices versus the whole piece

Thus, the organization has verified the following differences:

If you are looking for ham iberian bait a kilo of ham slices costs €65/kg, while shoulder cuts cost €64/kg. On the other hand, the whole piece once cleaned and boned drops to €37/kg, compared to €27/kg for the shoulder.

In conclusion: it is very worthwhile to buy a whole piece, especially if we dare to break it ourselves. But even if we ask the butcher to cut it and pack it in vacuum packs, too. This last option is profitable especially if you plan to consume more than 5 kg of Iberian ham or 4 kg of shoulder, since, adding the cost of the cut, which varies between 30 and 50 euros for the entire piecethe final price will barely be half that if you buy it little by little already sliced.

Types of ham, ordered by price

Iberian Cebo: half Duroc, half Iberian. Food: feed. Aging: in feedlot. Identification: white label.

Iberian field bait: half duroc, half Iberian. Fed with feed and grass. Aging: in pastures. Identification: green label.

Acorn-fed Iberian: Iberian breed (50%-75%). Food: acorns and natural resources. Upbringing: countryside. Identification: red label.

Bellota 100% Iberian: 100% Iberian breed. Food: acorns, grass and natural resources. Ageing: pasture. Identification: black label.