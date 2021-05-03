You may have done cleaning on WhatsApp and started to delete chats left and right, without thinking about the content that they could hold: a declaration of love that you wanted to keep, a reminder of the date of an important meeting …

This cleaning may be due to a need for more space on your mobile phone, an outburst after a heated argument or even after a romantic breakup. For example, there are people who have WhatsApp groups with themselves to send themselves files or write messages like a notepad.

This can take up a lot of space and if you delete it impulsively because you think you no longer need it, you may later regret not having reviewed the information of value it could contain.

If this has happened to you, and you have regretted or have realized that you need to access one of those messages again, do not worry because there is a very simple solution. Of course, as long as you meet a couple of essential requirements.

How to recover deleted messages



To recover deleted conversations and messages on WhatsApp, the first thing you need to check is when the last time you made a backup on the phone.

The WhatsApp app offers the option to make backup copies of the chats to save all the conversations. These can be done daily, weekly, monthly, when you hit ‘save’ or never.

Depending on the last update date of the backup, you will be able to recover the conversations and messages deleted or not. To do this, access Settings, Chats and Backup.

Once you have made sure that the backup is up to date before the date you wrote the messages, you can go back to that previous version and recover them.

To rescue these messages you must first ‘destroy’. By this we mean that you must remove the WhatsApp app from your mobile phone. Then go to the app store and download it again. Install it, open it and select the option ‘Restore ‘to be able to recover the messages on the date the last backup was made.

Backups



This trick only works if you do the backup regularly and for that, you need the phone to have enough free space. At least 739.7 MB free.

Free up space reviewing and deleting videos that occupy more than 5 MB. You can also empty the chats of some WhatsApp groups where people talk a lot and send ‘text chains’, tweets and other social media posts as well as videos and memes. All this takes up a lot of space and if you have automatic downloads activated these multimedia contents will go directly to your gallery.