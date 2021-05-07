Today we are hyperconnected. We can talk and communicate with our family and friends in different ways: through a phone call, by video call, text message through WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The direct message service of this last social network is used to answer quickly to the stories or ‘stories’ and, in general, to flirt. If this is your case and you want to read what that person with whom you are flirting writes you, but you do not want to answer him immediately so as not to leave him in sight, we will explain how you can do it.

Leaving seen or read is ugly and can make the person we are talking to feel very bad. While it is true that we have become accustomed to the immediacy and it seems that we have to be permanently connected and available, We must also begin to naturalize and take time to answer.

However, if you are curious and want to read the direct messages that reach you on Instagram without having to leave in sight to the people who write to you until you find the right moment to respond, we explain how you can do it.

Unlike to be able to observe the status of WhatsApp or Instagram stories without anyone knowing, you do not have to deactivate any functionality of the application. All you have to do is activate notifications.

To do this, access the app settings, you will find it in your profile, in the upper right corner with a drawing of three stripes. Then go to ‘Notifications’ and there it goes where it says ‘Direct messages’ and activate them .

In this way, when a person responds to you by Direct Message, a notification will appear on the home screen of the phone from where you will be able to read it without having to enter the application. This way you will know the content of the message without having to enter it and without it appearing to that person as having seen or read it.