Surely you have ever tried to remove all the content of your toothpaste or cream, but no matter how hard you squeezed or used the scissors, you have not managed to extract everything. And you have seen that in that bottle it was still left for more than one use, but finally you had to throw it away with remains that could still be used. Well, there is an infallible trick so that you don’t waste a drop of your bottles without having to put your fingers inside.

This trick is useful for all products that have a screw cap, whether cosmetic, makeup, hygiene or health. You can use it for endless items such as your toothpaste, sunscreen, conditioner, scrubs, ointments for muscle pain, makeup bases, facial cleansers, etc. And it is that in these times with increases in electricity bills or gasoline it is crucial to save as much as possible and more on cosmetic items that are often very expensive.

The trick to not miss anything



Therefore, before replenishing your creams, follow these steps so as not to waste anything. An Instagram account specialized in fashion and beauty has found the solution and has shared a video that is very easy to copy. To do this, you need scissors with which you will cut the end different from the cap. Once opened on that side, you must unscrew the cap and insert it into the other part. And with the help of a tool such as tweezers, push the stopper until all the cream is extracted. After following this advice, there will be no residue left inside and you will have managed to take advantage of everything. This trick can also help you if you want to change the contents of one bottle to another that is easier for you when applying your skin care routine.