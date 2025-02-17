There is no better feeling every morning than to open the closet and that clothes smell good, clean. A freshness that is not always easy to feel, although the garment is freshly washed, it is not easy to get that Aroma stay in it a long time.

Therefore it is usual that we go in search of tricks to make the closet clothes smell good And, above all, that the pieces that are found in him do not take moisture, since this is the main cause of bad smell in closed spaces. To this we can add other reasons such as clothing is not dry when saving it, the lack of ventilation or a bad storage that makes smells of the rest of the house.

How to make the closet clothes smell well



Many are the tips for the closet clothes to smell well. However, in the last week a simple trick has become viral that consists of placing some Air purifying bags with active bamboo carbon In the closet, a product that is already a success in sales and that naturally absorbs the smells and pollutants of the air.

Its mode of use is very simple, then It is enough to place this bag in the lower part of the closet or between the hangers, In this way the bad odors are filtered while eliminating mites, bacteria, humidity and other harmful pollutants. In addition, its price is 11.90 euros and They can be found on Amazon. Of course, the users who have already tried it warn: “Very important: before using it for the first time you have to put it in the sun or in an ventilated place,” says one of them.

Apalus bamboo active carbon bag Amazon

Thanks to these bags You will no longer need perfumes for clothing or enter atmosphere in the closetbecause this corner will always remain fresh and purified. And yes, you will feel that your clothes are still smelling well, although it takes days and even months locked in the same space.

