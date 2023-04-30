Sunday, April 30, 2023, 12:45 p.m.

















After a long birthday party or other celebration where a lot has been eaten, it is common for some cake to end up left over. Leftovers should not be a problem if we know how to keep the cake in the fridge so that it can last perfectly for a few more days. Although it is best to eat the pastry products the same day you have cooked or bought them, you can continue to enjoy their sweet flavor later. And to make it last longer there is a very effective trick for this type of food.

The biscuits can be kept without problem at room temperature if it is not very hot and wrapped with aluminum foil or in an airtight container even if it is started. In the event that they include a dairy or fruit cover, it is more convenient to put it in the refrigerator. Cookies and other sweets can also be kept at room temperature if stored in boxes, while puff pastry should be refrigerated, although this dough is hard to keep from shifting and crunchy.

Pies and pastries should be stored in the refrigerator. Three or four days can be kept if they have butter cream, and not exceed two days if they have fresh products such as fruit, cream or cheese. The refrigerated frozen cakes that you can find in supermarkets can last up to 4 months.

In order for your cake to last longer and in better condition, you should not put it in as is, since its appearance and flavor will be altered by other foods that you have in the refrigerator. When the celebration has come to an end, take the cake and keep it in a tupperware. As it is most likely that the dimensions of the container do not allow you to put it in whole, especially if there is a lot left over, cut it into pieces. If you have a cake cover container it will be easier because you will only have to put it on a plate and cover it. But before putting it inside, it’s time to use the trick: put a piece of white bread inside the cake container. The cake will absorb the moisture from the bread so it won’t dry out.