The trick to get cheap flights on Google Flights: “A secret code”

A TikTok user revealed a simple trick to find flights cheap on Google Flights. By simply following the steps within the platform, you can find all kinds of options throughout the world. The only disadvantage for users is that they do not have the power to choose the date, although the economic factor is undoubtedly a great advantage.

Social networks are usually an extremely useful instrument to spread all kinds of advice. In this case, a user made a very striking discovery about the way to travel cheaper and he did not hesitate to tell it through his account on the video platform.

The video’s author, @aroundtheatlas, first wondered if she had made a discovery or if it was something that many users knew about and simply didn’t comment on. Even though the images are in English, everything shown is understandable to anyone.

The trick to finding cheap flights

At the beginning of the video, the user showed that she entered Google Flights, the search engine section to explore different itineraries and prices for air travel. Once on the site, a menu is displayed where you can choose the starting point, destination and round trip date.

In general, the city of origin is usually filled in automatically thanks to access to the location of the device that Google has. At the time of completing the destination, The young woman did not write any specific place, but instead typed “anywhere”which in Spanish translates to “anywhere.”

In response, The website gave him a huge number of flight offers to different parts of the world, for much lower prices than those usually found.. For example, in the images you could see a flight from London to Barcelona for less than US$32 or from London to New York for US$410.

The trick works the same way with Google Flights in Spanish. The only difference is that the destination must be completed with the words “wherever”. With this simple command, the platform will deliver a wide variety of options throughout the world. The only disadvantage in this case is that the dates are variable and, in many cases, tend to be low season.