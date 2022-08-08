The trick to bring cool to the bedroom if you only have air conditioning in the living room. / Twitter: @SirBarbas

2022 is being one of the hottest summers in memory in years. Thermometers have reached very high temperatures in many municipalities in Spain. Although the so-called heat waves do not occur for several days, temperatures remain very high.

Many survive the heat as best they can and do not miss the opportunity to escape to the town or to the beach on vacation to better spend the summer. But there are many who have run out of vacation and have no choice but to stay in the city in the middle of August. For those who have to stay to endure the high temperatures and suffocating heat in the cities, they should know about a curious trick that is moving through social networks.

The trick to bring freshness to your bedroom



In social networks you can find practically everything. On Twitter you can stay for hours reading curious threads about the breakup of a famous person or about the experience of a user with a current issue, and many more stories that sometimes become viral.

Once again Twitter has been the place chosen to share curious images. A user of this social network has shared an image on her account that she found on the internet and that shows an ingenious trick to better cope with the heat. The problem of living in a city in summer is not only that the temperatures are very high, it is that in many floors there is practically no air. In addition, many homes only have air conditioning in the living room, so bedtime can become hell.

The user @SirBarbas has shared on his Twitter account an image circulating on the internet of a trick to bring the cool from the living room to the bedroom. For those who only have air conditioning in the living room, this image may open the doors of paradise. “When you only have air conditioning in the living room and you’re dying of heat,” this user wrote next to the image. In it you can see how someone has created a kind of plastic tunnel that transports the air from the device in the living room to the bedroom.

Many users have reacted to @SirBarbas’s tweet applauding this ingenious trick and some have told other remedies against heat. It is not known if this trick works, but without a doubt its creator has shown great originality.