One of the biggest concerns on the part of travelers when taking a flight is the size and weight of your suitcasessince sometimes you can lead to pay an extra according to the airline rates.

At present there is a great controversy over this extra expense and the rules of different airlines such as Ryanairhowever, a travel expert has published Several tricks They will allow you to pay additional rates.

The Tiktoker Ellen Grace is a young woman who writes and publishes content about trips In their social networks. On this occasion he has shared some of his Secrets when making suitcases.

Among them, the content creator explains one of the most effective, that of the “Cross bag“. It consists of wearing a crossbag, in which you can store different equipment, under a sweater, sweatshirt or coat to hide it.

In addition, he recommends making a Little purchase at the airport itself Since acquiring an article in some stores, tax free, allows you to load one more bag in which you can introduce more elements.

In turn, in the same purchase line, he states that a service of United Kingdom called Click and Collect Allows you to buy in a way on-line Articles in Boots Pharmacies That they can be collected after having controlled: “If you take them in a boot bag, they cannot say anything, it is not extra luggage.”

Another of his tricks, viral and integrated in many travelers, is The famous pillow. Although it can continue to be used to rest or sleep by placing it in the neck, small and soft socks or textiles can be integrated into the filling.