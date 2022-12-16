There is a little over a week left for the Christmas 2022 and many people have not yet bought gifts for their family, friends or co-workers, which is why in this note we will show you the Maruchan trick that you should apply to your Christmas purchases in Free market.

If you left the purchase of gifts for these dates and more for this December 24 and 25, you will most certainly not feel like going among all the crowds crowded in stores and other businesses.

Therefore, a very good option is to use electronic commerce platforms, such as Mercado Libre, to purchase your gifts for this Christmas 2022 and that your loved ones can receive what they want for this date.

Mercado Libre, to date, is the ecommerce platform for Latin America with a greater number of daily purchase-sale transactions, so we will immediately teach you a little trick if you are going to make your purchases on this site.

In a video uploaded to the TikTok social network, the inteckmx account revealed to its followers what is the infallible trick in which a woman is used Maruchan in Mercado Libre so that the Christmas shopping is cheaper.

According to what was stated in the clip uploaded to the Chinese virtual platform, because the product cost 298 pesostherefore, in order not to pay shipping, it is added an instant soup (with a cost of 12 Mexican pesos), and with this, the 299 pesos were exceeded so that the item would be sent free.

Taking into account the trick of the Maruchan in Mercado Libre for Christmas purchases, you can save money on shipping if the product you are going to buy costs less than 299 Mexican pesos.

On the other hand, another way to make your Christmas purchases in Mercado Libre easier is by downloading and installing the official app, which is available for both Android and iOS systems. On the platform for devices you can more easily find the offers and other benefits that you have when purchasing your things in the e-commerce application.