Luckily or unfortunately, There is no magic formula to flirt Or to succeed in sentimental relationships, but there are tricks that allow us to improve our goals.

This is what it supports Louanne Warda Coach Australian specialized in couples, which in statements collected by the Daily Mailexplains that the ‘visual contact rule’ ‘will make you “Ten times more attractive” In conversations.

It has a simple explanation: it consists in maintaining direct visual contact during the 20% of the conversation and then subtly move the look towards the rest of the face of our interlocutor.

“If you stare at too much, it can be intense, disturbing or provocative. If you avoid visual contact, You seem nervous, selfless or insecure“, explains Louanne Ward on Instagram.

“But when you balance visual contact with subtle changes (to the lips, cheekbones or forehead), it is created A sensation of intrigue and natural chemistry“, the expert continues.

Louanne Ward says that tactics is “Backed by Psychology” And it works “creating mystery”, “imitating subconscious romantic signals” and “feeling natural.”

“Breaking visual contact slightly at key moments makes you want to attract you again,” writes the author. When retaking direct visual contact, Louanne Ward advises “Insert a brief smile or grimace” To restore the connection.

The result? “They will feel an undeniable attraction towards youwithout even knowing why “concludes the Coach