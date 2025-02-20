Supermarkets, like many companies, usually use different strategies to sell and for the customer to observe the best product through the eyes. How the saying says, a picture is worth a thousand words, in this way we see that the Marketing ‘process, For the most majority, it has as the main factor the aesthetics of the products.

In the case of supermarket oranges, the Doctor of Food Science and TechnologyMiguel Ángel Lurueña, mentioned through his Instagram profile how they do to be an optical illusion that, when we see directly this fruit, seem to be perfect. The trick lies in the red mesh They use wrapping oranges.

How the mesh influences the aesthetics of oranges

Oranges with mesh Istock

“Small trick that producers use to fool our brain And make these fruits look more attractive, “said the expert in his Instagram account, with more than 100,000 followers.

Specifically, this way of using colored fusion His name is Munker-White. It is a theory that deceives our perception of colors through the union of shades that enhance the base of a product. The red mesh has red lines that, above the orange base color, enhance the visual effect Of the oranges.





“Our senses are not always reliable. The food industry knows and takes the opportunity to make fruits and vegetables look more attractive,” Miguel said in his ‘post’, entitled The trick to sell oranges.

“Read the labels well and try to buy bulk fruits and vegetables. Thus will avoid surprises,” he recommended to users. It is worth mentioning that this trick It also applies to other fruits and vegetables. Of course, they are the lemons that are tied with yellow tapes or meshes.

