After the countless family meals and dinners during Christmas, now what the body asks for are traditional dishes, traditional and that never fail, such as potato omelette. Whether with or without onion, there are few people who don’t like this dish. On this occasion, Maria Lo On his Instagram, he offers us the recipe for a potato omelet with chistorra and caramelized onion. And the best? He tells us the trick to get it at the perfect point.

The trick to make it juicy without being raw

The winner of MasterChef 10 is clear. The key to making the potato omelet juicy, but without being raw, is to fry the potatoes until golden brown. perfect frying point. Because yes, you don’t have to give up some good crunchy potatoes to enjoy a creamy tortilla.

To do this, it is important to fry them in a large frying pan with plenty of olive oil, at a medium temperature until they are soft. And then the trick is raise the temperature so that they acquire a golden hue and are quite crispy.

Next, María Lo emphasizes that let it rest in the beaten egg so that they rehydrate again and leave a juicy tortilla.