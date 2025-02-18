Sudoration is one of the common body processes, since it is the system that the body uses to cool, as long as it is not excessive sweat. Of course, it is not always pleasant, especially if you leave marks in your clothes or If it is accompanied by bad smell. This occurs when skin bacteria make sweat break down.

For garments, there are products that eliminate the remains of sweat and even solutions that prevent this reaction from contacting clothes. However, what do we do against the smell? He Use of deodorants It is one of the most widespread options that, however, can mask the problem and cause others, especially if we bet on products that include aluminum or other little suitable components.

Pharmaceutical Berta García (@befarmacos), who usually shows in their networks tips and solutions for facial care and pharmacy, has shared a sweat trick that we loved and comes from the hand of associating with one of the assets Beauty more popular: the glycolic acid, able to definitively eliminate the smell of sweat.

What glycolic acid use

The ordinary exfoliating tonic. Sephora





Glycolic acid, together with hyaluronium and salicylic, is one of the most popular in cosmetics and is used to regenerate the skin and combat wrinkles, too, too, also It is perfect to eliminate sweat smell. Specifically, the expert recommends the use of cosmetics such as The Ordinary for this functionality. It is a very useful exfoliating tonic for the face, since its action improves the luminosity and clarity of the skin.

But, in addition to the face, its application in the armpits is also beneficial, since it prevents bacteria from proliferating. Best of all, it is not a expensive product, since it rarely reaches 10 euros in the different Ecommerce in which it is for sale.



How to use glycolic acid to eliminate sweat

Following the recommendations of the pharmaceutical, to eliminate the smell of sweat you have to be constants with the application of this trick. At night, and with clean armpits, we soak an upset disk in the cosmetic and apply in the area through circular movements. This step must be repeated at first 3 or 4 nights a week, depending on skin tolerance.

Once we note that sweat smells less, the frequency of application will be only 1 or 2 times a week. In addition, the expert ensures that you can apply deodorant later or do it the next day.

