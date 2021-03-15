Messi equals Xavi as the player with the most games (767) in the history of Barcelona and the Barça club has produced a spectacular video as a recognition. All the important figures who have shared this time with the Argentine star, from Puyol, Deco, Iniesta, Xavi, Suárez, Neymar or Piqué, appear in the tribute.

As of today, no player will have worn the Barcelona shirt more times in all of history. The Argentine has already been, for years, the player with the most titles (34) and the most goals (658) in the history of Barça, among many other records. And now he will also lead the ranking of participations, at the moment equaled with Xavi.