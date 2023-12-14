Friday, December 15, 2023, 01:09



What for many is the best Spanish pop group resurrects on stage with a tribute that more than 50,000 people have already enjoyed. «Mecano continues to be acclaimed. “It's the Aidalai moment,” say the artists who put on a show of light and color that pays tribute to one of the best-known bands on the national scene. Manu Porras, Pepe Monzón, Daniel Millán and Isabel Fernández have formed 'Aidalai' since 2021, a show that keeps the essence of the popular group of Ana Torroja, Nacho Cano and José María Cano that made an entire generation dance in the 80s. .

'Aidalai', tribute to Mecano

When

Saturday, at 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Where

Concha Segura Theater. Yecla.

How much

Tickets: 8, 10 and 12 euros.

With a very accomplished voice and three multi-instrumentalist musicians, the 'show' takes the audience on a journey through time in which they will dance, sing and may even cry remembering many of the songs that will easily be the soundtrack of their lives. The tribute arrives this weekend in Yecla, after more than a hundred concerts in 2023, with two screenings and all tickets sold out for weeks. It is clear that no one wants to miss a show that is guaranteed to make them vibrate with all those songs that were last heard by Mecano in Valladolid in 1992.

Since then, the group has not met again to give concerts and few have dared to perform their repertoire live, but 'Aidalai' achieves it for the enjoyment of eighties fans.