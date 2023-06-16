A terrible day for cycling lovers and not only: Gino Mader died at the age of 26 following the disastrous fall that occurred yesterday during the Tour of Switzerland. And today the Swiss race has decided to pay homage to the cyclist. “We will all run together, as a group, to the finish line in memory of Gino,” said Olivier Senn, race director. The sixth stage was therefore neutralized by having the peloton cover only the last 20 kilometres. The riders, gathered in a procession, rode in slow motion, before letting their Swiss teammates from the Bahrain-Victorious team take the lead to cross the finish line to applause from the spectators.