With phrases like “For the world an illegal“For mom, a brave child” Grupo Recluta composed a song that is a tribute to undocumented Mexican immigrants who every year go in search of the American dream. Many of them have even used it to document their trip on social networks.

Have you ever wondered How many undocumented immigrants live in the United States? According to data published by Telemundo in 2021 alone, there were 4.1 million people of Mexican origin living in the North American nation without legal immigration status.

Consequently, it is not strange that this song by Grupo Recluta, a Sinaloan group formed in October 2014 in Mexicali, Baja California, has become an anthem for all those who have ventured to cross the border without papers.

What does the song say for undocumented immigrants in the United States?



It is about the simple Illegala song that was released in 2021 and belongs to the album Habla Claro by Grupo Recluta, who with a melancholic tone, but also with a certain pride, has accurately portrayed the way in which millions of people leave their countriestheir lifestyle, traditions, their families and friends to seek a better future in the United States.

The grouping famous especially in the border states of Mexico and the United States, He included in his lyrics phrases such as “The north is very different from what many people think, it doesn't rain money”, “they gave me a little job in the field. At night, a train car was my room” and “little by little I sent something to the ranch, my parents stopped suffering a little.”

These have caused an echo among undocumented immigrants, who have adopted this song as an anthem; even, on social networks like TikTok, many people who cross the border illegally have shared videos using said musical composition as a background, which accompanies them in your trip.

