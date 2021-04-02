With messages on their Twitter accounts, Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner remembered this Friday the veterans and those who fell in the Malvinas war and ratified the claim of sovereignty over the islands, on the 39th anniversary of the start of the war.

“Today as every April 2 we honor the memory of our veteran and fallen heroes in the Malvinas war and we claim our sovereignty over the territory. The Falkland Islands were, are and will be Argentine, “the president wrote.

The message was accompanied by a video with images and the words of a war veteran and military nurses from a relocatable hospital in Comodoro Rivadavia, where they received the wounded.

For her part, the vice president published a photo of Argentina and the archipelago occupied by the United Kingdom. “April 2. We remember the fallen and the ex-combatants, with pride and honor,” he wrote.

In the same post, he confirmed that the islands “They are and will be #MalvinasArgentinas”.

On the 39th anniversary of the conflict in the South Atlantic, the Government announced the creation of a Malvinas Commission to prepare commemorations for the 40 years of the war.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, provided details of the three projects that the Government will send Parliament and that “benefit the veterans” of the Falklands war.

“We must move forward in putting the Malvinas heroes in their rightful place. The state still has debts with those who fought in defense of national interests, “he said through the social network Twitter.

“The first bill establishes the Exception, Special and Optional Pension Regime for the Granting of Retirement Benefits for conscript soldiers ex-combatants of the Armed Forces who participated in the actions as civilians,” said the official.

Tributes in Plaza San Martín. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

He added that “this initiative was already voted unanimously in Congress on November 16, 2016, but vetoed by former President Macri.”

Cafiero also pointed out that “the second initiative aims to institutionalize the National Program of Attention to the War Veteran, granting it the character of a national law, which was created to guarantee the right to health, considering the pathologies that those who were in combat go through.”

Finally, he indicated that “the third project establishes a benefit of exemption from the payment of tolls on national routes and highways, destined for ex-conscript soldiers and civilians who have participated in the Malvinas Theater of Operations (TOM) in effective combat actions.”

The Government is committed to “enhancing” the diplomatic claim



Defense Minister Agustín Rossi said that the Government seeks “to strengthen the diplomatic claim and achieve a greater number of accessions because that makes the British uncomfortable.”

He stated that Great Britain “never complied with the resolution of the United Nations” to sit down to dialogue between the countries and that “every time Argentina makes a claim, it is a fact that generates discomfort” because “at this point in the evolution of the world , nobody likes to be considered a colonialist or imperialist country. “