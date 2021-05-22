It is your tribe. “My wife, my children, my relationships …”, enumerates Sebastião Salgado, who has traveled to the most remote corners of the planet, where he has lived with lost tribes and has admired these men and women in whom he saw a mirror of the humanity. For almost half a century, Salgado has been trying to extract with his camera something similar to the essence of the world and of humanity, as did the excessive novelists of the 19th century or his Latin American contemporaries of the 20th century such as García Márquez or Vargas Llosa.

But he is not confused. He knows that his tribe is not at the bottom of the Amazon or in Sumatra. And he says that at his age he is no longer for those jogs. Sebastião Salgado announces it in his studio in Paris: “It’s time to start to calm down a bit.”

Taschen publishes in book format Amazônia. And until the end of October you can see an exhibition bearing the same title at the City of Music in Paris. Both the book and the exhibition have been edited and conceived by Lélia Wanick Salgado, his partner since they met in the French Alliance in the city of Vitória, Brazil, when he was 20 years old and she was 17, and his professional better half ever since, when he turned 30, he abandoned a promising career as an economist in international organizations for photography.

Amazônia it is the saga of indigenous communities, portrayed at ground level, in their daily lives, and at the same time in the jungle as rarely seen, photographed from airplanes and helicopters. It is the last great project of the man who revolutionized documentary photography with his black and white images that reflected the harshness of work, the misery of the world, nature in its primordial state. There will be no more.

“Young boy, you know, I’m 77 years old,” he says, and says that during his trips to the jungle, between 2013 and 2019, to carry out this project he has fallen ill several times and his body no longer gives enough for these crazy missions. “Now is the time to edit everything I have here. Possibly I am the photographer who worked the most in the history of photography. I have many stories to edit.

The photographer, with the air of a hardworking reporter and perfect Spanish with the sweet accent of Brazil, takes out a small box with old black and white photos. What appears are not distant tribes, or starving refugees, or walruses, or whales.

“Look, this is Josef Koudelka.” And this, Henri Cartier-Bresson.

They are photos of the first years of working life, a self-taught man who had made a name for himself as a photographer in agencies such as Sigma and Magnum and learned alongside the masters of the trade.

Salgado shows more photos. There are several with Latin American friends and other private ones, their children, Juliano and Rodrigo, the album of a progressive family from the seventies that a few years before had fled the military dictatorship in Brazil and had gone into exile in France.

In one, a young Sebastião appears, with a beard and blond hair, on a beach sunbathing, naked. “We did a lot of nudism then,” she clarifies. In another, Lélia is seen on a bed, also naked and with her back turned. “Lélia has been one of the most beautiful girls in the world.”

It was Lélia who bought the couple’s first camera. They already lived in France. She was studying architecture and needed it for her field work; he was a PhD student in economics. “Sebastião liked it so much that it wasn’t that I gave him the machine, he stole it from me!”, He smiles. “He played … He set up a small laboratory in our room in the University City and began to take some very nice photos.”

The tandem was forged then, in that room of a student residence in Paris. The machinery was perfected in the following decades. He, on the ground; she, with the edition of the books —Otras Américas, Trabajadores, Exodos, Génesis… – and the organization of exhibitions. “What I know how to do, he doesn’t know how to do it. And vice versa ”, summarizes Lélia Wanick Salgado. “Sebastião works with many different items. I have to imagine how to order them and, with them, invent a story ”.

The process is always the same. Sebastião brings the photographs of his travels, Lélia takes them to a loft in the Paris studio. He hangs them on a wall and builds the sequence. He is so immersed in the photographs that it is less difficult for her to distance herself and see more clearly the story that the images hide. But sometimes things get complicated and then Sebastião says to Lélia:

“I want this photograph to be there.”

-We tried.

Thus, hand in hand, they have manufactured the books and exhibitions, and thus they have created Amazônia: the end point of a career and a return to the origin.

“I was born in a forest,” declares Sebastião. His original “forest” is not the Amazon, but a farm in the coastal and western state of Minas Gerais in the middle of a valley “as big as Portugal”, but it sums up his life: America, an idea of ​​the human being, nature.

“We need the Amazon because it is the highest concentration of biodiversity on the planet,” he argues. “We need it because of the waters: it is the highest concentration of fresh water on the planet. And because of the humidity that is distributed throughout the planet by means of flying rivers, a new concept: there is more water that evaporates from the Amazon by air every day than the volume of water than the largest river in the world, which is the Amazon, casts into the Atlantic Ocean ”.

The book and the exhibition have required an inordinate physical and logistical effort. The trip, from the outset, is not easy: “You have to request authorizations a year in advance to visit these communities. Then, reach the community: a week or 10 days of sailing. Plus 10 or 12 days in quarantine before entering. And integrating takes time: everything happens slowly ”.

The romantic era of the photojournalist alone with his camera is far away; This is a team effort: “I don’t have the right to eat indigenous food and I have to bring it to me: that’s why I go with a cook. I go to an anthropologist or a translator, a person who knows them, because I don’t speak the language. And with one or two people from the National Indian Foundation, who know the jungle. I have a person who knows how to operate the canoes, the boats, because it is very difficult to carry them down the small rivers ”.

Once the destination is reached, he sets up a portable studio where the indigenous people, dressed in feathers, pose for the visitor. “They enter another world: it is the first time they isolate themselves,” he says. “The relationship with the photographer is very interesting. Sometimes one or two come, sometimes a family, sometimes 10, sometimes 30 ”.

It is not his tribe, but when he photographs in the Amazon – which he began to do in the early eighties: half a life – he immediately feels at home. “The indigenous are us. When you go to work with indigenous communities, you are with your community, the community of Homo sapiens“, He says. “But it is a protected community, which has not been violated, which has not had the influences of the great religious currents or the deformations imposed by the limits of the States, nor by the domination of capital or politics. They are free beings! They live in peace ”. At another moment he affirms: “That world is close to the initial concept of what paradise is for us. Paradise exists! Imagine that you wake up and can go hunting or not, go fishing or not go, sleep when you want ”.

“Doesn’t he romanticize them a bit?”

-Not! I lived there, I am one of the few who really lived there. Just for this project I spent seven years.

The project – the book, the exhibition, the music by Jean-Michel Jarre that will accompany it – is ready to see the light of day, and now Sebastião and Lélia look to the future: the tens of thousands of photos to be edited, the accumulated material that perhaps contain more books and exhibits. And they talk about their children: Juliano, a filmmaker, who is 47 years old and lives in São Paulo, Brazil, and Rodrigo, 41, who lives with them in Paris and dedicates his days to painting. Rodrigo was born with Down syndrome and that transformed the Salgado-Wanick tribe. Their eyes light up when they talk about it and when listening to them it is difficult to avoid a thought: after traveling the world, looking back at other landscapes and other human beings —the planetary epic—, this could be your next great project: the epic of intimacy.

Sebastião: “Rodrigo influenced our life, my way of photographing, of relating to people, the patience that I developed. It placed us on another level of life ”.

Lélia: “She is a wonderful person. We are what we are because of Rodrigo ”.

Sebastião: “He is very similar to the indigenous people I was talking about a moment ago. It is good, pure, healthy. It is colossal ”.