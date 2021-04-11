The Yaonnen tribe, living on the island of Tanna in the Pacific Ocean and considering Prince Philip as a deity, expressed hope for his coming after death. Writes about this SW Londoner.

It is noted that the “Prince Philip Movement” appeared on the island in the 50s of the last century. It originates from an ancient legend, according to which a white-skinned man, born of the spirit of a volcano, will go to the ocean and marry a powerful woman there, and then return to the island.

The tribe members decided the prince was a legendary god when they first encountered British colonists and saw a portrait of the monarch’s family. The islanders’ convictions were further strengthened when the husband of Queen Elizabeth II visited them in 1974.

At first, the prince did not know anything about the tribe, but when he was told about the local belief, he sent his autographed portrait to the island. In gratitude, the tribe sent the monarch a club for killing pigs.

Annually on June 10th, the birthday of Prince Philip is celebrated on Tanna. During the festivities, residents dance, use ceremonial drugs and talk about the valor and magical powers of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Faith in the prince did not die out even after his death. Now the islanders believe that he will appear to them in a spiritual guise and divide between them the wealth of the British crown.

On April 9, it became known that Prince Philip died at the age of 99, two months before his centenary. In February, he was admitted to the hospital and underwent heart surgery, but was then discharged.