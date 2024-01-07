Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The lead race continued in the men’s volleyball league, which brings together the trio of Shabab Al-Ahly, who leads with 23 points, Baniyas “runner-up” with 21 points, and Al-Jazira “third”, with 20 points, in the matches of the tenth week, which were held on Saturday evening in 4 halls in Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Dubai. .

“Al-Fursan” turned its deficit against its host, Hatta, “the last”, with a score of two halves 18-25, 24-26, into an exciting 3-2 victory thanks to superiority in the rest of the halves 25-18, 25-22, 15-19, so that Shabab Al-Ahly scored two points. They are at the top of the standings, while “Hurricane” remains in last place with 5 points.

“Al-Samawi” continued to chase the leaders by defeating its guest, Al-Ain, “fifth,” with a score of 3-1, in rounds 25-13, 25-16, 15-25, 25-18, while “Pride of Abu Dhabi” returned with a valuable victory against its host, “Orange” 3. -1, and excitement enveloped the first and second halves, with Al Jazira prevailing 41-39, 35-33, while Ajman won the third half 25-19, before the visitors settled the confrontation in the fourth half 25-21.

Al-Nasr “sixth” with 13 points decided the “derby” confrontation against its neighbor Al-Wasl “fourth” with 11 points, by winning 3-1 with a score of 23-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-19.

The first round of the Volleyball League for the current season will continue until January 27, with the 14th and final round being held, with the elimination matches starting in March 2024.

The men's volleyball league competition is played in the first stage in a two-round league system to determine the ranking of the teams from first to eighth, with the teams in the first four places playing the elimination matches in the second stage, the “playoffs”, leading to the final.