The awards are supposed to guarantee the quality of the product, since the juries are people with prestige and knowledge. I am skeptical regarding many of these awards and sometimes I agree. I only trust my tastes, which can be deplorable, but with which I try never to fool myself. Also with the recommendations of some people, reliable people, with likes and phobias, related to mine. I have left the world of film festivals, but I was a chronicler of them for a long time. This allows me to affirm that there is not a single ember left in my tired memory to remember the title or the plot of the number of films that received Palms, Bears, Lions and Shells (all of them made of gold) presumably justified and incontestable.

But my feeling persists that I got very bored with them, or that I didn’t understand anything. Nor did he understand the majority fervor that they aroused in the distinguished jurors and cultivated chroniclers. But neither did he suffer a trauma for not having a palate to taste so many wonders. The triangle of sadness (the title is appealing) took the Palme d’Or at the last Cannes festival and has various Oscar nominations. Its director, the Swedish Ruben Östlund, already won the highest prize awarded by Cannes a few years ago. It was titled the square and it was intended to be a satire on the imposture of certain modern art and the people who are involved in that universe. The moderns loved it. It seemed like sophisticated stupidity to me. I didn’t get the grace or the acidity.

In other words, I already go with slight annoyance to the viewing of his latest celebrated creature. And fearful of its 147-minute duration, of this abusive current fashion of making endless films. The boot shows the activity of male models. And then an endless argument in a restaurant between a model and his girlfriend, influencers with tons of followers. I have not the slightest interest in the professions of both. Fifteen minutes are spent figuring out something as exciting as who should pay the dinner bill. I would do it if I were at the next table as long as I couldn’t stand the heat they’re giving me.

And how they are influencers They invite them to a super-luxury yacht, populated by millionaires of dubious or no charm. All very satirical, cartoonish, excessive, but I can’t manage to laugh. A brutal storm gives rise to the fact that those on board suffer an attack of vomiting and other physiological problems that last for an eternity. The shipwreck throws them to an island where the woman in charge of cleaning the yacht’s toilets becomes the leader of the group because of her sense of survival. I don’t know if the model in this part of the story is inspired by the reality on islands of all kinds that the exquisite Telecinco tirelessly exhibits or if Östlund is talking all the time about the class struggle. The rich are pathetic, but the poor are nothing like Spartacus either.

And nothing unbearable happens to me watching this movie, but I don’t have any fun with my vocation either. destroyer of its revolutionary creator. Or I am unable to grasp the fascinating message of him. According to Ruben Östlund, his films are starred by men who don’t know how to deal with their own masculinity. He hadn’t sensed it. I am a very simple spectator. In any case, I am not very interested in the subject. Maybe they’ll give him the Oscar. I am stunned with the nominated films. Almost everything I’ve seen seems empty, hollow, forgettable. Except The Fabelmans. It’s not the best Spielberg, although it has beautiful things, good cinema, from increasingly distant times.

The triangle of sadness Address: Ruben Östlund. Performers: Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly De Leon, Zlatko Buric Gender: satire. Sweden, 2022. Duration: 147 minutes. Premiere: February 17.

